Richland County Sherff's Dept. Capt. Chris Blunk meets with county commissioners on Thursday.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday approved a 4 percent increase for the company providing medical services to inmates at the county jail.

The county will pay $607,000 to Advanced Correctional Healthcare, a fee that includes 24/7 medical coverage at the jail.

