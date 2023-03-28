J.J. Bittinger, chief probation officer for Richland County Court Services (center) is joined at a Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday by Common Pleas Court judges Phillip Naumoff and Kelly Badnell.
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved spending $118,477.32 in capital funds to provide 28 new tasers for Richland County Court Services and Common Pleas court bailiffs.
The unanimous vote came during a meeting with Probate Court Judge Kelly Badnell, General Division Judge Phillip Naumoff and J.J. Bittinger, chief probation officer for Richland County Court Services.
Badnell said the request was to upgrade the tasers and make them uniform across the department.
Bittiinger, whose office employs 18 probation officers, said tasers (and training) would also be provided to door security officers and bailiffs in the county courts.
He said the current collection of tasers have been acquired over the last two decades and all are nearing end-of-life status. He said consolidating to one brand of current taser system would be beneficial.
"We (would be) maintaining one taser, maintaining one information management system on them. We're maintaining one set of cartridges, we're maintaining one set of batteries, we're maintaining one of everything," Bittinger said. "Everything can be set up as a whole. That way everybody in the buildings are on the same page with the same equipment."
Bittinger said tasers provide officers less-than-lethal options in their work.
"You can use it for de-escalation. If you present the taser ... the criminal element ... the bad guy knows when you pull a taser out, what's coming," he said. "I don't know if we have a direct number on the number of times we've actually deployed the taser on someone, but I do know know for a fact they've used them as deterrents on several occasions.
"If you only carry a hammer, you have to treat everything as a nail because then you don't have the option of less-than-lethal force," he said.
During the discussion, commissioners asked if funds for the tasers could be taken from other court funds.
"When adult court services submitted their budget for 2023, we did not see any requests for a complete taser overhaul," Commissioner Tony Vero said.
Bittinger said his department could look elsewhere, but may then have to come back later in the year for other financial needs. He told commissioners he just learned last month that some of the tasers now being used will be obsolete after this year.
"We didn't anticipate this. None of the courts did. So that's why we had to make it a request to you guys because we didn't have an opportunity to budget this or try to slowly put them in place," he said. "We basically just learned in the last month that the tasers we currently have are out of date, end of life.
"If we're turned down for the funding here, then we're gonna have to come up with the money from somewhere else. If we do, my only concern with doing that is the fact is that later in the year (if) we have a vehicle that needs replaced or something like that, we don't have the money for that," Bittinger said.
Naumoff told commissioners Court Services provides security in county buildings, including the courthouse.
"Normally, that would be under the purview of the Richland County Sheriff's Department. We're not drawing officers over here. If we pulled officers from the sheriff's department, at that point, Sheriff (Steve) Sheldon is short bodies," the judge said.
"He's gonna be looking for more, which is gonna require more monies from you guys. And I think extra salaries, benefits for officers. But it costs way more than what you are paying right now. But what we're asking you to pay right now, we're providing the security here.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"