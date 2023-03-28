Taser meeting

J.J. Bittinger, chief probation officer for Richland County Court Services (center) is joined at a Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday by Common Pleas Court judges Phillip Naumoff and Kelly Badnell.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved spending $118,477.32 in capital funds to provide 28 new tasers for Richland County Court Services and Common Pleas court bailiffs.

The unanimous vote came during a meeting with Probate Court Judge Kelly Badnell, General Division Judge Phillip Naumoff and J.J. Bittinger, chief probation officer for Richland County Court Services.

Badnell

Richland County Probate Court Judge Kelly Badnell speaks Tuesday during a Board of Commissioners meeting.
Taser meeting

The Richland County Board of Commissioners meets Tuesday morning.
Naumoff

Richland County Common Pleas General Division Judge Phillip Naumoff speaks to county commissioners on Tuesday.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"