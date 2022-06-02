MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners on Thursday awarded a $1,044,196 contract to resurface 12.9 miles of roads in the northern part of the county.
The project was awarded to Earthworm Construction of Iberia, which submitted the lone bid, according to county Engineer Adam Gove.
The work was estimated at $952,234 and the bid was 9.9 percent over that figure, keeping it just under the 10-percent limit allowable under state law.
The work will be done on Olivesburg-Fitchville Road, Franklin Church Road and Adario West Road, according to Gove.
Gove said the resurfacing will be done using cold-constructed asphalt pavement -- a blend of gelled asphalt and additives mixed with pre-approved aggregate through a mobile mixing plant.
The ability to blend different aggregate during the mixing process creates a mix for application in various thicknesses. Gove said this project will lay down a surface that's about 1.5 inches thick.
Once the CCAP is put down, Gove said, the company will return to put a traditional "chip and seal" surface on top, covering up any imperfections.
Gove said using the CCAP process is more expensive than just a chip-and-seal effort. He said CCAP is often done on roads that are in "pretty bad shape."
The engineer said his office would be contact with Amish communities in the area to ask they keep horse-drawn buggies off the road when the work is being done.
Commissioners also approved Gove to seek bids for a bridge replacement project on Ganges-Five Points Road, just north of Chesrown Road in Franklin Township. The work is estimated at $372,273. Gove said a similar bridge replacement project was done two years ago for $325,000.
"We are seeing a significant increase in our prices," the engineer said.
Gove said the company awarded the bid could get the work done in 2022, but would be allowed to do it in the spring or summer of 2023.
"If they have the ability to get it done this year, they can," he said, adding the bridge being replaced was built in the 1960s/1970s.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners:
-- approved purchasing a trailer in the wastewater treatment plant. The trailer is needed to haul an easement machine the plant purchased in 2021, according to Amanda Miller, wastewater treatment director.
Miller said the department had hoped to use a current trailer when the machine was purchased, but it's proving "cumbersome."
"I have $38,000 invested in that machine and I don't want to damage it," she said.
-- approved spending $43,480 for purchasing and installing a new water heater at the county jail. The tank has a 200-gallon storage tank, commissioners said.
-- approved spending $49,767.05 to purchase and install a new fire alarm system at Dayspring, the county home.
-- approved seeking new bids for a generator at the wastewater treatment plant. Commissioners approved the project in March, but the lone bid for the machine and installation was $96,900, more than 10 percent above the $70,000 estimate. The project, which will be paid for with American Rescue Plant Act funds, will be re-advertised with an estimate of $110,000.