MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners officially removed the word "interim" from Lori Bedson's title on Thursday as director of the local Job & Family Services agency.
However, questions continue to swirl about key open positions within and around the agency, which saw former longtime director Sharlene Neumann abruptly depart in August and two other leaders terminated "for cause" in November.
Commissioners praised Bedson, who has been with the agency with 23 years, while also declining to discuss Neumann, former business director Carmen Torrence and Youth & Family Council Executive Director Teresa Alt.
Neumann, who spent four decades with the agency, was rehired by commissioners after she retired in the fall of 2021. She abruptly retired again in August.
Torrence and Alt, whose agency operated within the JFS facility, were terminated Nov. 15. Richland Source has made a public records request to view the personnel files of Torrence and Alt.
"We have no comment at this time on the three that are no longer there," Commissioner Darrell Banks said. "We are very pleased with the (JFS) staff that's down there right now.
"Lori has done a good job and I'm sure she'll continue to do that," Banks said. "The rank and file members down there have kicked in and helped out and we're pleased with the job they are doing."
Bedson, who began her career at JFS as a social service worker in the child care unit, said her message to the public is that line staff workers are continuing to "do the work they need to do to make sure individuals are getting their food assistance, their cash assistance (and) that Medicaid applications are being processed."
"With respect to (agency) management, everyone has just done what has needed to be done to be done to continue to manage the agency from a fiscal perspective, as well as making sure that we're doing what we've been charged to do and that's making sure the community as the safety net resources that it needs," Bedson said.
Bedson will be paid $94,494 annually, according to commissioners.
Bedson, the JFS assistant director since 2006, was appointed by commissioners as interim director when Neumann left three months ago. She has a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in early and middle childhood education.
Commissioner Tony Vero said Bedson "has done such an amazing job navigating the functions of the office."
"I think it's just a no-brainer to just take off that interim tag," he said.
Last week, commissioners approved Bedson's recommendation to promote Toby Borders to the position of agency fiscal officer, effective immediately. Borders will fill some of Torrence's former responsibilities.
The agency is also advertising a new position — fiscal director/business administrator.
"(Borders) has some experience with grant management, federal dollars, state dollars, local dollars. I'm sure that we will find a candidate for the fincial director position that has that ability, as well," Bedson said.
JFS serves as the fiscal agent for Richland County Youth & Family Council, a collection of local agencies and organizations that receives a variety of federal state and local funds.
Those local funds include a "shared pool" from Richland Newhope, Richland Public Health, Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services, Richland County Children Services and Richland County Juvenile Court.
Under state law, a county Y&FC "is to provide leadership to assure an effective system of collaborative, coordinated and efficient community services which assist each family and child to meet their individual needs and responsibilities."
Bedson said the council's board will be active in the search and recruitment of a new director. County commissioners must vote on the selection.
She also said there is no timeline for filling the two positions.
"Rather than focusing so much on a timeframe, we want to make sure that we get the right individuals into those positions," Bedson said. "(That) doesn't mean that we don't feel a little pressure to move as quickly as we can, but again, we want to make sure that the people that we put into those positions are the best candidates.
"As I told (Borders) when she came in Monday, you have to hit the ground running. So we need these people to be able to just pick up and move very quickly," Bedson said.