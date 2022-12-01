Lori Bedson

New Richland County Job & Family Services Director Lori Bedson meets with county commissioners on Thursday.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners officially removed the word "interim" from Lori Bedson's title on Thursday as director of the local Job & Family Services agency.

However, questions continue to swirl about key open positions within and around the agency, which saw former longtime director Sharlene Neumann abruptly depart in August and two other leaders terminated "for cause" in November.

Darrell Banks

Richland County Commissioner Darrell Banks speaks during Thursday's meeting.
Tony Vero

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero speaks during Thursday's meeting.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"