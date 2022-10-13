MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners on Thursday approved three-year contracts with an Ohio firm to help prepare financial reports, a move they said will save the county money.
The unanimous vote to contract with Julian & Grube for $85,200 over the next three years came during a meeting with county Auditor Pat Dropsey, who made the decision not to replace Andy McGinty when he moved to the county treasurer's office last year.
The contract calls for the firm to provide annual comprehensive financial reports (ACFR) and popular annual financial reports (PAFR), both of which are needed for use in state audits and grant applications, according to Dropsey.
The county will pay $26,500 annually for the ACFR and $1,900 each year for the PAFR. The three-year contract is cheaper than one- or two-year deals.
According to its website, Julian & Grube is, "Ohio's choice for auditing and accounting services for local governments."
The website reports the firm, founded in 1995, works with more than 500 governmental entities around Ohio, including counties, cities, villages, townships and school districts.
"Your request represents a significant opportunity for us as well as a cost-effective means for the county to achieve excellence in financial reporting," said J&G founder and partner Steve Julian, CPA.
McGinty, now the chief deputy for Treasurer Bart Hamilton, was making more than $70,000 annually in the auditor's office and much of his work was devoted to preparing these reports as the office's comprehensive annual financial report coordinator.
Dropsey said McGinty's other duties have been absorbed by other members of his staff. McGinty was paid a stipend to assist the auditor's office last year and this year.
Dropsey said he learned of Julian & Grube from Ontario Local Schools Treasurer Randy Harvey.
"He and I have known each other for 30-some years. He said Julian & Grube has been performing the service that we need for Ontario School District for multiple years," Dropsey said.
"He has all the faith in them. He has never had an issue with them. They've provided the service and they stuck their proposals that they've presented to the school district," the auditor said.
Dropsey said the firm has never sought work change orders.
"Whatever they say they're going to do it for, they do it for," he said.
Julian & Grube is "well aware" of what's required from the state auditor's office, as well as Washington, D.C., when it comes to information required to apply for federal funding.
Commissioner Darrell Banks, the former mayor of Bellville, said the village used Julian & Grube several times for its audit.
"The guys did a good job and were good to work with," Banks said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"