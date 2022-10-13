Pat Dropsey

 By Carl Hunnell

MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners on Thursday approved three-year contracts with an Ohio firm to help prepare financial reports, a move they said will save the county money.

The unanimous vote to contract with Julian & Grube for $85,200 over the next three years came during a meeting with county Auditor Pat Dropsey, who made the decision not to replace Andy McGinty when he moved to the county treasurer's office last year.

