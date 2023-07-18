Jason Hoover

Jason Hoover, drug court coordinator for the Richland County Adult Probation Department, speaks to Richland County commissioners on Tuesday.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Jason Hoover believes in the mission of the Richland County Drug Court, founded in 1997.

"It provides a a service to the community by keeping individuals that have committed a crime out of jail and out of prison," said Hoover, drug court coordinator for the Richland County Adult Probation Department.

Brent Robinson

Richland County Common Pleas Court Judge Brent Robinson attends a county commissioners' meeting Tuesday.
Jo Ann Krausman

Jo Ann Krausman, who coordinates the Richland County Probation Department's court re-entry program, speaks to county commissioners on Tuesday.

