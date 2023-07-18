MANSFIELD -- Jason Hoover believes in the mission of the Richland County Drug Court, founded in 1997.
"It provides a a service to the community by keeping individuals that have committed a crime out of jail and out of prison," said Hoover, drug court coordinator for the Richland County Adult Probation Department.
"While they're on supervision, they are required to hold full-time employment. If they do have drug issues or violent issues, they are mandated to go to treatment. All those things definitely benefit the community," he said.
Hoover, joined by Richland County Common Pleas Court Judge and other probation officers, met with Richland County commissioners on Tuesday.
They were present to receive a proclamation from commissioners marking July 16-22 as "Pre-trial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week" in the county.
"You are community professionals who advocate community and restorative justice," said Commissioner Cliff Mears, who presented the proclamation. "The Board of Commissioners would like to recognize that and provide you with this proclamation."
The Richland County Drug Court allows low-level, non-violent offenders to begin an intensive program of treatment and accountability in lieu of incarceration.
It's a collaboration between judges, probation officers, treatment providers, law enforcement, prosecutors, defense attorneys and most importantly, the participants themselves.
In May, the program marked its 21st graduating class.
Hoover said the program helps participants learn new coping skills and to provide them services and job assistance to become productive members of society.
"Most people that are on supervision have not held regular employment because of addiction issues, and unfortunately have victimized the community," Hoover said.
He said the program has a 75 percent success rate, about 25 percent over the national average, meaning offenders who complete the program do not re-offend in the future.
"We're very proud of that number. Both Judge Robinson and Judge (Phil) Naumoff love drug court. It shows in the way they interact with the offenders, and generally show a care for them," Hoover said. "A lot of people that are coming through the system have never had that. So it definitely is a benefit in those ways."
Commissioner Darrell Banks praised the work.
"I've attended your graduation of drug court and been very impressed in the stories that those people tell. The work they've done and the care or the kindness that's been shown to them made a difference," Banks said.
Another probation officer in attendance was Jo Ann Krausman, who coordinates the court's re-entry program with defendants coming out of prison on a split sentence or judicial release.
"They will appear before the judge twice a month for the first three months, unless they have obtained employment, then they will only have to attend re-entry court once a month," Krausman said.
She praised Mansfield Engineering Components for its willingness to hire program participants.
"Despite (the participants) having a felony conviction, Mansfield Engineering Components is a strong, firm believer in second chances. Ccurrently, they employ a lot of our people. So there's no reason for someone not to have a job," she said.
She said the re-entry court will work with providers to assist participants with housing, clothing, mental health, transportation and substance abuse issues.
"We want to help provide a solid base for them so they will be successful and do not turn back to committing crimes to survive," Krausman said.
"The judges are very involved in our individuals and they will praise them as they succeed. Or let them know, 'Hey, this is an area we're gonna have to do some further work on,'" Krausman said.
Mears said the probation officers and the programs make a difference.
"Clearly what you're doing is a win-win because you're keeping the community safe and you're helping the offender get back on the straight and narrow path," he said.