MANSFIELD -- Josh Hicks was born the same year Chuck Minnich came to work in the Richland County maintenance department.
Nearly four decades later, the 37-year-old Hicks officially replaced Minnich on Thursday as the county's maintenance superintendent.
A 2002 Clear Fork High School graduate who earned an architectural drafting degree from Columbus State Community College, Hicks was unanimously approved by county commissioners.
"We had the (retirement) party for Chuck yesterday after 37 years of faithful and wonderful service to this community and to the county," Commissioner Darrell Banks said.
"We were sorry to lose him, but we were pleased we're gonna replace him with another good man," Banks said.
Commissioner Cliff Mears echoed Banks' praise for Hicks replacing Minnich, whose career included the last 18 years as superintendent.
"You have got big shoes to fill, but you're the right man for the job," Mears said. "We have confidence you're going to be great."
Hicks will be paid $28.50 per hour, following the county's salary wage scale, commissioners said.
With a construction background, Hicks came to work in the county maintenance department in December of 2020 after seven years of maintenance work in the Clear Fork Valley Local Schools District.
Hicks was promoted to assistant superintendent in November 2021 as commissioners convinced Minnich to delay his planned December retirement until May 2022.
"That was basically a stipulation," Hicks said with a smile. "He was originally going to retire in December and I said I'm not taking the job with six weeks to two months of transition. There's just way too much."
Commissioner Tony Vero said commissioners have focused on succession planning in departments they supervise.
"Josh has been working side by side with Chuck for many months, so it will be a seamless transition," he said.
Hicks, who manages a department with six other employees, assumes leadership at a time when the county has several large construction projects ongoing.
One big project is an effort to remodel the former county jail space into offices for the Richland County Clerk of Courts and create a fourth general division common pleas courtroom in the clerk's former space.
"He's walking right into some big projects," Vero said.
Hicks, who said he enjoys the variety of challenges and opportunities the county maintenance provides, said he understands his new role.
"Here's it fix it, fix it right and get it done," he said.
