MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved spending $190,209 to provide the county sheriff's department with a simulator to train deputies in de-escalation techniques and appropriate use of force.

The purchase, to be made using a portion of the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds, came during a meeting with Sheriff Steve Sheldon, Maj. Joe Masi and Capt. Jim Sweat.

VirTra helps prepare law enforcement officers for real-life incidents through state-of-the-art simulators and surreal scenarios. Upon stepping into the simulator, officers are immersed in de-escalation, judgmental use of force and other scenarios that build skills which translate to the field.
Jim Sweat

Richland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jim Sweat makes a point Tuesday about the VirTra, Inc. law enforcement simulator training.
VirTra

Steven DiIullo, a former law enforcement officer and the regional sales manager for VirTra, Inc., talks to Richland County commissioners on Tuesday.
RCSO leaders

(Left to right) Richland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jim Sweat, Sheriff Steve Sheldon and Maj. Joe Masi listen during a county commissioners' meeting on Tuesday.

