MANSFIELD – Richland County Commissioners are hoping the third time is a charm for finding a chip-and-seal contract for summer road projects.
Commissioners authorized Richland County Engineer Adam Gove to re-advertise for chip and seal contract bids during Tuesday's meeting.
Commissioners were forced to reject bids for the work earlier this month after a lone bid came in almost $87,000 more than Gove's estimate.
Under state law, the county cannot accept any bid 10 percent or more than the engineer's estimate.
The mileage for the project has been reduced from 20.5 miles to 9.564 miles on Plymouth-Springmill Road from London West to the Plymouth Corp. line and Free Road from Planktown North to Ohio 13.
“We did raise our estimate for the materials involved, so we are hoping that with the reduction in mileage and the increase in unit prices that we’ll get a good bid this time,” he said.
Gove said the high bids are likely due to general economic conditions.
“I believe it’s mostly tied to the inflation we’re seeing,” he said. “The cost of petroleum-based products, you have to haul a lot of stone in for these products so there’s a lot of trucking involved, high diesel prices.”
To lower the project cost, Gove expressed hope that the reduced mileage will make contractors more willing to take on the work.
“We’re at the end of June. This work needs to be done by the middle of September, so there’s a short window,” he said.
“At this point in time, a lot of these contractors have their plates full. That was another reason we decided to reduce the number of miles we have done.”
Bids are due July 14. Gove told Richland Source that if the department receives a good bid and all the necessary paperwork, he’ll ask commissioners to award a contract at the July 19 meeting.
Commissioners also voted to accept a new quote from Kastran Karpets, Inc. for flooring at the Richland County Dog Warden’s shelter.
Dog Warden Missy Houghton told commissioners that a previously approved $5,552.50 purchase for flooring is on backorder until the fall. Houghton said there is a slightly better product available that could be installed in July for $6,082.
According to Commissioner Tony Vero, a good portion of the flooring at the kennell is carpeted. The new flooring will be much easier to clean.
Vero made a motion to approve the updated flooring, saying he favored getting the project done sooner rather than later.
“It’s a little better quality, it might last longer at the end of the day and we need to get that carpet up,” he said.
Houghton also brought a request to replace a section of small cages at the dog warden’s office with kennels that can hold medium to large-sized dogs.
According to Houghton, the building’s north wing was originally designed to hold cats. While the current cages can accommodate dogs 20 pounds and under, the shelter rarely receives canines of that size.
Houghton told commissioners she received an estimate of $35,952 for materials and $5,950 for installation from Shor-Line. The project would add four kennels to the shelter.
“With this plan, we would have 14 cages (total) that we could put medium to large-sized dogs in, so it’s not a whole wing that’s basically sitting half used,” she said.
Houghton added that demand for shelter space has gone up recently, reflecting trends nationwide.
“We’ve been really full for the past probably three, four months,” she said.
Houghton said she expects the rise will continue as prices go up and people return to in-person work.
“In two weeks, the dog food that I buy for my dogs went up $10 for a 35-pound bag,” she said. “A lot of people can’t afford it, they’re going back to work so they don’t feel like they have time for the dog.
"It seems like there’s a multitude of reasons but affordability is something that we hear frequently.”
Commissioner Cliff Mears asked if Shor-Line had provided a rendering of the changes. Houghton responded that she would have one later in the week.
Commissioners asked her to return with the rendering before approving funding.
“I agree we need to do something, but I would at least like to see what it looks like before we approve an expenditure of that nature,” Vero said.
Commissioners also spoke with Richland Public Health Commissioner Sarah Goodwill Humphrey and Director of Fiscal Operations Kevin VanMeter. Humphrey has begun the process of placing a renewal for RPH’s 10-year, half mill levy on the ballot.
Vero stated that clerk Stacey Crall brought to the Board’s attention that it may be too early to place the renewal levy on the ballot in November of 2022.
County Administrator Andrew Keller later advised that, according to his understanding of the Ohio Revised Code, the renewal cannot be placed on the ballot until November 2023, since it was last placed on the ballot in 2013.
Humphrey, who was not with Richland Public Health in 2013, said she was under the impression that the issue could be placed on the ballot this year but would “trust the knowledge” county officials.
“I don’t dispute the code at all,” she said. “If that is the case, duly taken and we will postpone that.”
Commissioners told Humphrey she was welcome to seek confirmation from the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office on when the ballot issue could be presented.
“If the prosecutor’s office provides an opinion different than what we believe, we’ll just get you back on the agenda,” Vero said.
Other action items included:
Approved a change order for $1,200 with Brennstuhl Construction to add pipe bollards to the courthouse parking lot.
Approved the resignation letter from the part-time deputy dog warden and authorized the posting of a part-time deputy dog warden position.
Certified the record of proceedings for June 23 with minor amendments.