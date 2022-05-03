MANSFIELD -- Steve Sheldon has worked in law enforcement his entire adult life, the last 18-plus as Richland County's sheriff.
He said Tuesday he has never seen anything like the current job market for deputies and corrections officers, a national trend that has seen law enforcement agencies scrambling to fill vacancies.
"When I took my first police test 40 years ago, there was over 500 people that took the test for maybe five or 10 openings," Sheldon told county commissioners.
"It certainly has been a turnaround in the number of applicants."
Commissioners, hoping to help alleviate RCSO staffing woes, on Tuesday approved a $5,000 retention bonus for deputies and corrections officers over a two-year period, agreeing to spend up to $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds on the effort.
If the RCSO is fully staffed, the bonuses will impact 110 to 120 employees, according to Maj. Joe Masi. The bonuses will be paid in $1,250 increments each six months over a 24-month period, starting in December 2022.
Masi said the department has 18 or 19 vacant positions among corrections officers in the Richland County jail and seven or eight openings among road deputies. When fully staffed, there are 73-74 corrections officers and 42 road deputies, he said.
Richland County administrator Andrew Keller recommended the expenditure to commissioners.
"The American Rescue Plan Act did make specific provision for what we call premium pay for essential workers. Our sheriff's deputies and corrections officers have been on the front lines since this COVID-19 debacle began. And they continue to be on the front lines both in the community and in the jail," Keller said.
"It's a hard job. Not a lot of folks are able to do it or are up to the challenge," Keller said. "I know this board of commissioners is very serious about supporting the Richland County law enforcement community."
Mansfield City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on $637,000 in retention bonuses for city police officers and another $27,500 in retention bonuses for 9-1-1 dispatchers as part of a $9 million ARPA spending plan proposed by Mayor Tim Theaker.
Masi said the RCSO competes with other law enforcement agencies for a smaller pool of applicants, though he said the department's biggest losses have come through retirement.
"We have had some transfers to other agencies, but those have been few," Masi said. "We are losing a deputy this week to (the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation) and we have had a couple that just decided to find careers other than law enforcement.
"The hardest part is finding qualified people to backfill those spaces. We're basically competing with other law enforcement agencies ... we're all fighting over recruiting," Masi said.
"The numbers aren't out there like they were 10, 20 or 30 years ago. People are not going into law enforcement as a career as they were back then."
In April, commissioners approved the RCSO's request to spend $9,886 on local billboard advertising for corrections officers.
Masi also pointed out it takes about a year from the hire date of a deputy to be fully trained and "comfortable out on the street," including a peace officers training academy and field training.
"That's the proper way to train people, which is the only way we're going to do it. You can't cut corners," Masi said.
Commissioner Tony Vero said the bonus awards would not result in "legacy costs" and are aimed strictly at attracting and retaining employees.
"It's also very important to note that our county does not have any 'me-too' clauses that would trigger this anywhere else in our local (bargaining) units," he said.
The head of AFSCME Local 3088 told Mansfield City Council in March the labor union will exercise the "me-too" clause in its contract, two weeks after city lawmakers gave police officers a 7.75-percent pay increase as part of its officer retention efforts.