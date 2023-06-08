Goshe and Harless

Richland County Children Services Finance Director Kevin Goshe and agency Executive Director Nikki Harless meet with county commissioners on Thursday morning.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Children Services will ask voters in November to renew a 10-year, 1-mill property tax levy that generates about $2.3 million annually.

Richland County commissioners unanimously approved the agency's request for a "resolution of necessity" during a meeting Thursday morning with RCCS Executive Director Nikki Harless and Finance Director Kevin Goshe.

Kevin Goshe

Richland County Children Services Finance Director Kevin Goshe answers question Thursday morning from county commissioners.
Tony Vero

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero questions Richland County Children Services leaders on Thursday morning.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"