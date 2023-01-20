Adoption

MANSFIELD — Richland County Children Services (RCCS) is asking anyone interested to join its expedited pre-service training classes on Saturdays to become a foster to adopt parent(s). 

The free pre-service training classes for Foster, Adopt and Respite will help individuals become a successful foster parent. The convenient and flexible Saturday classes will be offered four times this year. 

