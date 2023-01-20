MANSFIELD — Richland County Children Services (RCCS) is asking anyone interested to join its expedited pre-service training classes on Saturdays to become a foster to adopt parent(s).
The free pre-service training classes for Foster, Adopt and Respite will help individuals become a successful foster parent. The convenient and flexible Saturday classes will be offered four times this year.
To become a licensed foster or adoptive parent through Richland County Children Services, a person needs to complete 36 hours of pre-service training including online classes. The pre-service Training classes take place at Richland County Children Services (RCCS), 731, Scholl Rd. Mansfield, Ohio, 44907.
The 2023 Pre-Service Training Classes will be:
Pre-Service Group 1 Trainings
Feb. 25: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
March 4: 9 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
March 11: 9 a.m. – 4:25 p.m.
March 28: 6 to 9 p.m.
Pre-Service Group 2 Trainings
June 3: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
June 10: 9 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
June 17: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
July 11: 6 to 9 p.m.
Pre-Service Group 3 Trainings
Aug. 12: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: 9 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 26: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 6: 6 to 9 p.m.
Pre-Service Group 4 Trainings
Oct. 14: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: 9 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Oct. 28: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: 6 to 9 p.m.
Please call to RSVP, as classes fill up fast. RCCS is looking forward to meeting you today and helping you make a difference in a child’s life.