Richland County Board of Elections closed until Jan. 3 Special to Richland Source Dec 26, 2022 The Richland County Board of Elections is located at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101. (Richland County photo) MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Board of Elections will be closed until Jan. 3, according to Matt Fingeld, elections director, and Jane Zimmerman, deputy director.Members of the Richland County Board of Elections voted at their December board meeting to close the local office from Tuesday, Dec. 27, until Tuesday Jan. 3. The office is closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday.Directors will be monitoring their emails and phone messages during this time, and will be available as needed.No additional paid time off days were necessary, as the staff is required to take vacation, personal, or compensatory days for the four, non-holiday days during this period, the directors said.The office will re-open Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.