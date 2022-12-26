Elections Board

The Richland County Board of Elections is located at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101. (Richland County photo)

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Board of Elections will be closed until Jan. 3, according to Matt Fingeld, elections director, and Jane Zimmerman, deputy director.

Members of the Richland County Board of Elections voted at their December board meeting to close the local office from Tuesday, Dec. 27, until Tuesday Jan. 3. 

