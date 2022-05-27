MANSFIELD -- Richland County Engineer Adam Gove has announced the upcoming county road closures beginning May 31 to June 3.
Tuesday, May 31
-- The intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road will be closed and will remain closed for 75 days. The approaches to this intersection will be closed and no thru traffic will be permitted.
The detour for Mansfield-Lucas Road has been revised to use Mansfield-Washington and Washington North Roads. The detour for Cook Rd/Illinois Ave will utilize Main Street, 1st Street, Adams Street, and Park Avenue East. Trucks will need to use the designated Truck Route through downtown Mansfield.
-- Franklin Church Road, between Eby and McMillan Roads in Weller Township, will be closed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. One day closure only for a culvert replacement.
-- Adario East Road, between Olivesburg-Fitchville and Townline Roads in Butler Township, will be closed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. One day closure only for a culvert replacement.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Wednesday, June 1
-- Franklin Church Road, between St Rt 96 and St Rt 603 in Weller Township, will be closed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. One day closure only for a culvert replacement.
-- Adario East Road, between Townline Road and the Ashland County Line, will be closed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. One day closure only for a culvert replacement.
Thursday, June 2
Olivesburg-Fitchville Road, between Noble and Baseline Roads in Butler Township, will be closed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. One day closure only for a culvert replacement.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.