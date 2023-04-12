carrousel01

Richland Carrousel Park has many items still in boxes as crews complete repair work after extensive water damage. Director Sharon Bishop said the park will host a free rides weekend May 20-21 to celebrate a grand re-opening.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Sharon Bishop has learned repairing a 31-year-old downtown landmark is a slow and arduous process.

The Richland Carrousel Park director said December water damage affected nearly every area of the Richland Carrousel building except the carousel and figures themselves.

