The Richland Carrousel Park is closed indefinitely due to damage from a sprinkler main break.

MANSFIELD — The Richland Carrousel Park is closed indefinitely due to damage from a sprinkler main break. 

Director Sharon Bishop said she discovered the flooding after an alarm went off at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday.

