NORWALK – Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st have announced the winners of the second installment of the Fight the Hunger Stock the Trailer Contest.

Junior county fair boards from 55 Ohio counties, gathered 169,456 pounds of food for 73 food banks over the course of fair season. The Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer Contest is hosted on a regional basis, award money goes directly to Junior Fair Activities. 

