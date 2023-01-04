Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force logo

MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in finding these four individuals as part of their Fugitives of the Week list.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

GALLERY: Jan. 4 Fugitives of the Week list

1 of 4

Tags