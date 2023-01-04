MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in finding these four individuals as part of their Fugitives of the Week list.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Nichole Meyers
Nichole Meyers, 46, is 5-foot-6, 250 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for escape. She also has warrants out of Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections in Huron County and Morrow County. Authorities say she has ties the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff's Office for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Andrea Lee Reil, 33, is 5-foot-6, 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Officials say she is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for a parole violation on the original charge of third-degree felony burglary. Reil has ties to Mansfield and Bellville.
Jimmy Kepiro, 36, is 6-foot-2, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Cardington areas.
Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411.