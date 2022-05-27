MANSFIELD -- Many votes taken by Mansfield City Council in recent years have been unanimous with Democrats and Republicans joining together.
In fact, a divided vote is still a rarity among the eight voting members.
But two different party caucus sessions this week regarding the 12 standing committee chairs and committee assignments demonstrated division between the two parties.
Democrats met Tuesday evening and proposed a handful of changes. Republicans met Friday morning and suggested changes of their own.
Democrats on Mansfield City Council agreed Tuesday evening to shuffle committee assignments for the second time in five months -- a move 5th Ward representative Aurelio Diaz called pathetic and embarrassing.
It will take a full council vote to implement any of the moves. It wasn't clear after the GOP caucus, attended by two Democratic members and one independent, when or if legislation to make changes will be forthcoming.
The divided political makeup of the current council will make any vote on the topic interesting.
There are four Democrat voting members -- Cheryl Meier (2nd Ward), Alomar Davenport (4th Ward), Kimberly Moton (6th ward) and Phil Scott (At-large).
There are three Republicans -- Laura Burns (1st Ward), Rev. El Akuchie (3rd Ward) and Stephanie Zader (At-large).
There is now one independent - Aurelio Diaz (5th Ward), who announced his decision to move away from the Democratic Party a few weeks ago. That decision is apparently the trigger that prompted the suggested changes to committees.
If council members vote along party lines regarding proposed changes by the two sides, and Diaz sides with the Republicans, the 4-4 tie would need to be broken by council President David Falquette, a Republican.
In terms of committee chairs, there are not a great deal of differences in the two proposals.
The Democrat plan would have eight Democratic chairs, three Republicans and one independent. The GOP plan has eight Democrats and four Republicans.
During the Republican session Friday, Davenport said Democrats had no plans to introduce legislation proposing changes at council's next meeting on June 7. That would mean June 21 would be the earliest changes would be officially proposed.
Republicans said they had no plans to introduce their own legislation, but would offer the committee slate they developed Friday as an amendment to any Democratic proposals.
Here is a look at the committee proposals put forth by the two parties (chair, vice chair, member):
Democrats
Airport -- Scott, Diaz and Burns
Claims -- Diaz, Zader and Akuchie
Economic Development --Moton, Davenport and Burns
Employee relations -- Moton, Diaz and Scott
Finance/audit -- Davenport, Scott and Meier
Public utilities -- Burns, Meier and Diaz
Parks & recreation -- Meier, Davenport and Moton
Public affairs -- Davenport, Meier and Scott
Rules -- Burns, Zader and Akuchie
Safety -- Meier, Burns and Davenport
Street and traffic -- Zader, Moton and Diaz
Zoning -- Meier, Moton and Akuchie
Republicans
Airport -- Scott, Diaz and Zader
Claims -- Zader, Diaz and Akuchie
Economic Development -- Moton, Davenport and Burns
Employee relations -- Moton, Diaz and Scott
Finance -- Davenport, Zader and Meier
Public utilities -- Burns, Meier and Diaz
Parks & recreation -- Meier, Davenport and Moton
Public affairs -- Davenport, Meier and Diaz
Rules -- Burns, Zader and Akuchie
Safety -- Meier, Burns and Akuchie
Street and traffic -- Zader, Moton and Diaz
Zoning -- Meier, Moton and Akuchie