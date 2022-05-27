GOP caucus

Republicans on Mansfield City Council had a party caucus on Friday morning at 120 Sturges Ave., a session that was also attended by two Democratic Party council members and one independent councilman.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Many votes taken by Mansfield City Council in recent years have been unanimous with Democrats and Republicans joining together.

In fact, a divided vote is still a rarity among the eight voting members.

But two different party caucus sessions this week regarding the 12 standing committee chairs and committee assignments demonstrated division between the two parties.

Democrats met Tuesday evening and proposed a handful of changes. Republicans met Friday morning and suggested changes of their own.

It will take a full council vote to implement any of the moves. It wasn't clear after the GOP caucus, attended by two Democratic members and one independent, when or if legislation to make changes will be forthcoming.

The divided political makeup of the current council will make any vote on the topic interesting.

There are four Democrat voting members -- Cheryl Meier (2nd Ward), Alomar Davenport (4th Ward), Kimberly Moton (6th ward) and Phil Scott (At-large).

There are three Republicans -- Laura Burns (1st Ward), Rev. El Akuchie (3rd Ward) and Stephanie Zader (At-large).

There is now one independent - Aurelio Diaz (5th Ward), who announced his decision to move away from the Democratic Party a few weeks ago. That decision is apparently the trigger that prompted the suggested changes to committees.

If council members vote along party lines regarding proposed changes by the two sides, and Diaz sides with the Republicans, the 4-4 tie would need to be broken by council President David Falquette, a Republican.

In terms of committee chairs, there are not a great deal of differences in the two proposals.

The Democrat plan would have eight Democratic chairs, three Republicans and one independent. The GOP plan has eight Democrats and four Republicans.

During the Republican session Friday, Davenport said Democrats had no plans to introduce legislation proposing changes at council's next meeting on June 7. That would mean June 21 would be the earliest changes would be officially proposed.

Republicans said they had no plans to introduce their own legislation, but would offer the committee slate they developed Friday as an amendment to any Democratic proposals.

Here is a look at the committee proposals put forth by the two parties (chair, vice chair, member):

Democrats

Airport -- Scott, Diaz and Burns

Claims -- Diaz, Zader and Akuchie

Economic Development --Moton, Davenport and Burns

Employee relations -- Moton, Diaz and Scott

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Finance/audit -- Davenport, Scott and Meier

Public utilities -- Burns, Meier and Diaz

Parks & recreation -- Meier, Davenport and Moton

Public affairs -- Davenport, Meier and Scott

Rules -- Burns, Zader and Akuchie

Safety -- Meier, Burns and Davenport

Street and traffic -- Zader, Moton and Diaz

Zoning -- Meier, Moton and Akuchie

Republicans

Airport -- Scott, Diaz and Zader

Claims -- Zader, Diaz and Akuchie

Economic Development -- Moton, Davenport and Burns

Employee relations -- Moton, Diaz and Scott

Finance -- Davenport, Zader and Meier

Public utilities -- Burns, Meier and Diaz

Parks & recreation -- Meier, Davenport and Moton

Public affairs -- Davenport, Meier and Diaz

Rules -- Burns, Zader and Akuchie

Safety -- Meier, Burns and Akuchie

Street and traffic -- Zader, Moton and Diaz

Zoning -- Meier, Moton and Akuchie

Support Our Journalism

Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"