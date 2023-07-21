1st Lt. George J. (Bud) Reuter

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. George J. (Bud) Reuter, a soldier killed during World War II, will be interred July 29 at Sunset Memorial Park, North Olmsted.

Sunset Funeral and Cremation Services, North Olmsted, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

George J. (Bud) Reuter was a native of Westlake.

