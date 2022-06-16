MANSFIELD -- Richland County's desire to chip-and-seal 20.5 miles of county roads this summer may not happen.
For the second time in less than a month, commissioners on Thursday were forced to reject bids for the work after the lone bid came in almost $87,000 more than county Engineer Adam Gove's estimate.
Under state law, the county cannot accept any bid 10 percent or more than the engineer's estimate.
The only bid was from Earthworm Construction from Iberia at $609,295, almost 17 percent over his estimate of $522,610.
On May 24, commissioners had to reject bids from Earthworm Construction and The Shelly Company in Thornville for a project that would have resurfaced 21.39 miles of roads.
Gove dropped about a mile from the planned project and advertised for new bids. The lone bid from the Iberia company this time actually increased by $21,374.
"At this time, we're going to revaluate how many roads we are going to do, if we are going to do it this year," Gove told commissioners. "It's getting late in the bidding season. I will be back if we decide to advertise again."
The engineer said it appeared the price of stone had risen, "probably the result of trucking and manufacturing. The emulsion also went up a little ... it's a petroleum-based product.
"We will probably just have to patch (the roads in question) and keep the potholes from developing," Gove said.
Chip and seal is a pavement surface treatment that combines one or more layer(s) of asphalt with one or more layer(s) of fine aggregate. It's not as costly as asphalt, but it doesn't last as long.
A week ago, commissioners had to reject the lone bid the county received to repave 3.1 miles of Orchard Park Road because that bid was more than 10 percent over the estimate.
Also on Thursday, commissioners:
-- accepted a bid from Morton Salt Inc. to supply the county with 11,915 tons of road salt for $759,819.55. Most of this salt will be purchased by various municipalities and townships in the county that participate in the county's contract. The cost is $63.77 per ton.
-- increased the mileage reimbursement for county employees to 62.5 cents per mile, up from 58.5 cents per mile, keeping the county in line with IRS guidelines.
-- approved advertising for bids to replace the roof on Fairhaven Hall at the Richland County Fairgrounds. Mansfield architect Dan Seckel estimated the project at $699,000. Commissioners have approved using American Rescue Plan Act revenue replacement dollars to pay for the work.
-- approved a request from county Dog Warden Missy Houghton to replace carpeted areas of the dog pound with linoleum from Kastran Carpet in Mansfield.