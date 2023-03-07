Reed St. closed through March 14 in Mansfield Special to Richland Source Mar 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now By Carl Hunnell, City Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following road while work is being completed.Reed Street from St. Clair Street to Howard Street.The street has been closed and is expected to reopen March 14, 2023. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Martin "Marty" Moritz Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet Shelby Police Dept. welcomes new officers Malabar Farm Maple Syrup Festival headlines statewide events Mansfield Christian grad's baseball podcast garners national attention Obituaries Ronald "Rollo" Perman, Jr. Regine M. Kreim Donna Rae (Patton) Barnett Frank X. Kleshinski Marjorie "Marge" Goodrich See More