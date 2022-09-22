Flock Safety

The Richland County Sheriff's Office will employ automated license plate reader cameras at five locations around the county. (Flock Safety photo)

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff's Office will place license plate reader cameras at five locations, according to Maj. Joe Masi.

The cameras are funded through a state grant and will be placed at "main thoroughfares" in the county, utilizing the same technology being used by the Mansfield Police Department.

