Chuck Hahn of Cleveland Financial Group asks county commissioners to contribute $5,000 for a fireworks display on New Year's Eve in downtown Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- The date looms three and half months away, but the Richland County Development Group is already planning for another New Year's Eve Bash on the square in downtown Mansfield.

Chairwoman Jessica Dulle and Chuck Hahn of the RCDG holiday lights committee approached Richland County Commissioners on Thursday, asking the board to help fund this year's firework show.

Chuck Hahn and Jessica Dulle, chairwoman of the RCDG holiday lights committee, speak to county commissioners.

