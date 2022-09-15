MANSFIELD -- The date looms three and half months away, but the Richland County Development Group is already planning for another New Year's Eve Bash on the square in downtown Mansfield.
Chairwoman Jessica Dulle and Chuck Hahn of the RCDG holiday lights committee approached Richland County Commissioners on Thursday, asking the board to help fund this year's firework show.
Hahn asked the board for $5,000 in funding. He told commissioners he'll be approaching city council soon to ask for another $5,000. Last year's fireworks cost about $10,000.
"That cost was from private funds. The planning of that came together in about two weeks," Hahn said. “(The New Year's Eve celebration) will happen again this year and the fireworks will too. That’s what we’re here for today."
Dulle said after the success of last year's inaugural event, the lights committee invited organizers to join forces and the two groups "informally merged." The holiday lights committee will continue raising private funds for expanded lighting displays in downtown Mansfield.
Commissioner Tony Vero asked how the committee decided to ask the county and city for $5,000, noting the New Year's Eve celebration takes place "smack dab in the city of Mansfield."
Hahn indicated the simplest way was to simply ask the two entities to split the cost.
Vero asked County Administrator Andrew Keller if the board was legally able to contribute to such a project under the Ohio Revised Code.
“That's something we would need to look at,” Keller said. “Counties don't have home rule like cities, so sometimes folks are surprised as to how limited we really are."
Commissioner Cliff Mears asked if contributing county funds would make the county liable should anything go wrong.
Hahn said the organizers didn't pay for any type of liability coverage last year, but it could possibly be funded with money raised by the holiday lights committee. He noted the city had police and fire department personnel onsite during last year's event. He also added that the fireworks are relatively small in scale.
“Keep in mind, these are not Fourth of July fireworks. They don't go up 600 feet, 700 feet," Hahn said. "They're smaller, they went above the tree line in the square."
Vero said he'd be supportive of the donation if the county is legally able to contribute.
"It's a benefit to our local vendors. It's a great event that puts our community in the spotlight," he said.
Dulle and Hahn also provided a general update on the committee's plans for holiday lights. The committee will once again fund light displays on the vacant lot at the five-way light, the gazebo on the square and the intersection of 5th and Main Streets.
The committee has also reached an agreement with First English Lutheran Church to put lights on its lot at the intersection of Park Avenue West and South Mulberry Street.
"I spoke to the church and they have given us permission and they're excited about the opportunity to put a new installation there," Dulle said.
The committee is also looking to put a larger live tree near the gazebo on the square, which Hahn said will be less vulnerable to the wind than last year's.