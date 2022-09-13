Railroad Crossing on Ohio 61 to close Sept. 19 for repairs From the Ohio Department of Transportation Sep 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pixabay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHELBY -- The following road work notice has been released for Richland County by the Ohio Department of Transportation.State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road, will close Monday, Sept. 19 for railroad crossing repairs.The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 61 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR 598, north on SR 598 to SR 96, east on SR 96 to SR 61, and reverse for southbound motorists.Estimated completion: Friday, Sept. 23. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Route Sr Detour Highway Railroad Repair Motorist Notice Trending Open Source: What's the status of the West Park shopping center? Westing House introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market Shelby farmer gone but not forgotten Christopher J. Thompson Ronnie L Stevens Sr. Ashland Railway repairs will close 3 crossings over next 2 weeks Then & Now in Mansfield: Fourth & Weldon from 1896 Willard E. Johnson Mark A. Stankovich Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash Obituaries Ronnie L Stevens Sr. Bernice Baker Steven D. Diamond Willard E. Johnson Gilbert E. "Gil" Pierce, O.D., Ph.D., FAAO See More