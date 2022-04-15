MANSFIELD – Latonia Feagin knows the importance of building relationships with her patients. It’s why she decided to go back to school and get her master’s in midwifery.
“The word midwife means ‘with women,’” Feagin said. “I'm privileged to be able to spend more time with my patients and build that bond and relationship with them where they can really trust me, because I treat them like I would want to be treated.”
Feagin received her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2008 and became a certified nurse-midwife in 2018. She’s worked for almost three years at Cornerstone OBGYN, an affiliate of Third Street Family Health Services.
As a nurse-midwife, Feagin works with patients of all racial and socioeconomic backgrounds. She’s passionate about building bridges with Black women who may be hesitant to seek medical care due to past experiences of systemic racism in healthcare.
“With our history, we just don't trust medicine as much,” she said. “I feel like when you make a bond with your patients, they're able to trust your plan and trust medicine and trust that you will provide them the best care,” she said.
America’s maternal mortality rates are among the highest in the developed world and especially high among Black women.
The Ohio Department of Health found that Black women are two and a half times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women.
Feagin said numerous risk factors are known to increase maternal mortality risks for Black women. Among them are a predisposition to conditions like diabetes and hypertension, undiagnosed medical conditionals, cardiovascular disease and smoking.
Socioeconomic barriers, poverty and homelessness can play a role, but so can factors like systemic racism and the toxic stress it causes.
National data shows that the rate of disparity among women actually increases with education level.
In her practice, Feagin works to empower women with the tools they need to care for their whole selves.
“We are trying to close the maternal mortality gap and improve outcomes for all women,” Feagin said. “We deal with a lot of preconception care.
“I look at my patients and I say, ‘What are you doing now to ensure that you are going to be in the best health possible for your pregnancy?’ ”
As a nurse-midwife, Feagin allows her patients to integrate more “natural” birthing practices into their birth plan. They can choose to use a birthing ball. They don’t have to give birth lying down. They can walk during labor. They don’t have to get an epidural.
“You run this show,” Feagin said. “I'm just here to assist you.”
That assistance continues after a baby arrives. Part of Feagin’s role as a midwife is to continue checking in on a mother’s physical, mental and emotional health.
Feagin stresses the importance of self-care to clients, especially Black women, who sometimes feel the pressure to live up to a “strong Black woman” stereotype.
“We wear a lot of hats. We have a lot of stuff on our shoulders, we end up just being the matriarch of our family. We're taught to just toughen up, get through it,” she said.
“You cannot be the best mom you can be if you're not taking care of yourself and being healthy.”
As a Third Street affiliate, Cornerstone strives to provide the same quality of care to all patients regardless of ability to pay. Providers work with all insurance plans, including Medicaid, and offers a sliding scale of fees for uninsured patients.
Moms and Babies First helps address barriers, connect to resources
Health disparities don't just impact Black mothers. Infant mortality rates are also higher among the Black community.
According to the Ohio Department of Health's Infant Mortality Annual Report, the state's overall infant mortality rate in 2019 was 6.9 deaths per 1,000 infants. Among Black babies, the rate was 14.3 deaths per 1,000 infants.
Third Street works to prevent infant mortality among Richland County's Black population through a state-funded program called Moms and Babies First.
The program is open to expectant mothers regardless of income or past pregnancies.
Community health workers conduct home visits and connect clients with resources in the community to help reduce barriers and navigate supports. Program participants are eligible for incentives like Pampers wipes, grocery gift cards and other baby items.
“The focus of that program is to prevent a second pregnancy before the baby that they're carrying turns a year," said Kim Miller, CHW coordinator for Third Street. "A lot of our time is spent educating on birth control, family planning, spacing things out.”
CHWs also go through a curriculum that outlines what pregnant women can expect, starting with the first week of pregnancy and continuing on to the end of pregnancy. The curriculum continues after the baby is born with information on developmental milestones and ways to keep mothers and babies healthy.
"We have clients set their goals," Miller said. "Even though we have a curriculum that we follow, it's more geared towards the clients, their motivation, what they want to do in life."