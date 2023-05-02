Adam Gove

Richland County Engineer Adam Gove meets with Richland County commissioners. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Trustees held a special meeting Monday afternoon to talk with Richland County engineer Adam Gove about the list of roads they want to repair this year.

Gove recommended two inches of pavement and leveling on nine roads that trustees thought could use 1 or 1.5 inches of pavement.