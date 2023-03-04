Rhonda Breit, Jessica Backensto and Tyler Amos pose for a photo inside the Pump & Grind coffee shop. The three are partnering for a fundraiser through the month of March to benefit the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund.
Backensto created a strawberry, peach and white grape smoothie topped with whipped cream as the special drink for a month-long fundraiser to benefit the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund. She is also selling red pancakes with strawberry puree topping.
“They’re real sweet pancakes, and you get a stack of three for $5.50,” Backensto said. “They’ll be pink no matter what and you can add the puree if you want to.”
One dollar from each pancake or smoothie order at Pump & Grind will be donated to the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund through the end of March.
Amos is working to draw in individual and business sponsors to match pink storm sales throughout the month. He is matching the first $100 raised himself.
“I’ll continue to promote this on social media and I definitely hope other businesses share their support and raise awareness,” Amos said.
Amos sponsored previous fundraisers forRubies Women’s Groupand 33 Forever in partnership with Downtown Nutrition in Mansfield. He said based on the total teas sold with those fundraisers, $1,000 for the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund seems achievable for the Pump & Grind fundraiser.
Chairman Rhonda Breit said the Pat Kracker board doesn’t solicit fundraisers, so she was glad when Backensto and Amos pitched the idea.
“I’m glad this is in March too, because we have so much stuff in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Breit said. “It’s not just an October cancer. Breast cancer affects people all year long.”
ThePat Kracker Breast Cancer Fundwas founded in 1996 and is dedicated to serving people with breast cancer in and around Richland County. Breit said the organization helps pay for mammograms, wigs, and transportation for residents.
On a case-by-case basis, the fund can also help those affected with breast cancer pay for living expenses if their treatment interferes with their ability to work.
“Because of fundraisers like this, we're growing awareness and really building our community support,” Breit said. “We can’t do everything for everyone, but we do what we can.”
On the first day of the fundraiser, March 1, Backensto said Pump & Grind sold 10 “pink storm” smoothies and six orders of pancakes.
Backensto named the menu items “pink storm” in honor of her sister, Adrienne San-Nicholas, who is a breast cancer survivor.
“I tell my sister all the time she’s my superhero,” Backensto said. “I lost a dear friend to breast cancer, so this is really important to me. Pat Kracker is something near and dear to my heart and I’d love to support them as much as I can.”
Both the smoothies and pancakes cost $5.50. There is also a donation box for people who want to support the cause without buying the pink storm. After March ends, Backensto said she plans to keep pink storm items on the menu.
Pump & Grind is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop is located at 1290 Park Ave. East and can be reached at419-775-7947 or onFacebook.