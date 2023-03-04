pumpkrackerfundraiser

Rhonda Breit, Jessica Backensto and Tyler Amos pose for a photo inside the Pump & Grind coffee shop. The three are partnering for a fundraiser through the month of March to benefit the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- When realtor Tyler Amos asked Jessica Backensto if she wanted to partner for a fundraiser, she said she was so excited about the prospect that she forgot to set a fundraising goal.

Backensto owns Pump & Grind, a coffee shop in Madison Township. She recently added breakfast to the menu and said she wanted to support a local nonprofit that was close to her heart.

Tags