MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village.
The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.
Richland County commissioners voted Thursday to set a public hearing for the annexation on Dec. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at 50 Park Avenue East in Mansfield.
According to clerk Stacey Crall, the board of commissioners will have up to 30 days after the hearing to make a decision, but could vote immediately after the hearing closes.
Conversations between the village, school district and township regarding the annexation have been going on for years.
"The rezoning was agreed to by all parties very early in the process of designing and building the school," Supt. Jeremy Secrist said.
"The school has always been in the village, and the front part of the property, where the new school sits, is in the village. It only makes sense for the entire school property to be in the village."
Secrist said the rezoning will allow the Lexington Police Department to respond to issues that occur on the back end of the campus or the new driveway of State Route 546.
"We have a school resources officer, who is a village police officer, and this assists him in his efforts to keep our entire property monitored and safe," Secrist added.
"It will also allow the village to make any improvements along the roadway to the new school that might be necessary, such as lighting, mowing, or planting."
Mayor Brian White said the rezoning will not have a major impact on the village or township, since the Lexington Police Department has been providing safety services on the campus already.
If the annexation takes place, the parcels will still be served by the Troy Township Fire Department.
Since school district-owned properties are tax-exempt, neither municipality will gain or lose tax revenue.