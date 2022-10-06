faraway view of new Lexington campus (copy)

The parcel of land where the new junior high/high school sits is already within village limits, but the new ball fields, practice fields and a portion of the junior high driveway are in Troy Township.

MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village. 

The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.

Tags