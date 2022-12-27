SHILOH — Authorities are investigating an alleged homicide that happened sometime before Christmas in Shiloh.

Terrence Hamman, 76, was found dead in his bed in his 16 Rear Mechanic St. home on Dec. 24 by a sheriff’s deputy, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Shiloh, Ohio

Shiloh is a village with a population of 620 in northern Richland County.

