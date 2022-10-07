PRworks01.jpg

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Ontario's PR Machine Works on a short tour of state manufacturing employers Oct. 7. This was the first Manufacturing Day tour PR Machine Works has hosted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ONTARIO -- Zoi Romanchuk, president of PR Machine Works and owner of Slick Automated Solutions, emphasizes to each visitor of the company how much technology has changed manufacturing.

“It's a lot more high-tech than it was and a lot cleaner than it was,” she said. “People don't realize that until they actually come here and see it.”

PRworks02.jpg

Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran DeWine, pose for a photo with Crestline High School sophomores at PR Machine Works Oct. 7.
PRworks03

Jamie Smardgeff leads Gov. Mike DeWine and a group of Crestline High School sophomores on a plant tour of PR Machine Works Oct. 7.

