MANSFIELD — Energy companies are asking customers to prepare for outages ahead of Winter Storm Elliot's arrival.
In press releases sent out Thursday, FirstEnergy Corp. and AEP Ohio said they are ready to respond to possible service interruptions from the storm, but weather conditions may slow down the restoration of power.
FirstEnergy said widespread gusts of 40 to 50 mph winds will impact power restoration efforts because line crews cannot safety go up in bucket trucks to make repairs with such high winds.
Plummeting temperatures may flash freeze standing water, creating icy road conditions. Crews will need to take frequent breaks to warm up in their trucks with wind chills dipping close to -30 degrees Fahrenheit.
AEP said that poor road conditions, excessive wind gusts and extreme wind chills could delay restoration efforts, potentially causing multi-day outages for those who loose power.
A press release from AEP Ohio said the company anticipates western Ohio will be most hard hit by the storm. The release also said "due to the nature of the emergency restoration processes and expected weather conditions, AEP Ohio cannot assure priority restoration for life-support customers" and recommended having a backup power source or alternate plan in case of a power outage.
What do I do if I lose power?
FirstEnergy customers who experience a service interruption due to the storm are encouraged to report their outage by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), texting OUT to LIGHTS (544487) or visiting www.firstenergycorp.com/outages and clicking the "Report Outage" link.
For updated information on FirstEnergy outages, the company's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.
AEP customers can report a power outage at https://www.aepohio.com/outages/report/. AEP customers can sign up for text alerts at AEPOhio.com/Alerts or download the company's mobile app. Updates will also be available on AEPOhio.com and AEPOhio.com/Outage Map and on the company's Facebook and Twitter accounts. AEP will also post information about local warming centers on AEPOhio.com/OutageMap as it becomes available.
AEP customers who lose power may see an outage status of "assessing" on their mobile app, outage map or text alerts for the first 24 to 48 hours of the storm or longer.
"Depending on the severity of the damage and accessibility, a detailed assessment of the damage can be time-consumer especially in more rural areas where terrain and residual storm conditions and strong winds may make it more diffract to reach and repair damaged equipment," the company released said.
"Once crews have completed their assessment, customers can expect to receive an updated estimated restoration time."
What if I see a downed power line?
Ice accumulation can bring down power lines and tree branches. Customers should assume all downed or low-handing power lines are energized and dangerous.
Stay at least 30 feet away and use extra caution where downed lines are tangled in trees or other debris. Do not touch anything that is also in contact with a power line.
Report downed lines as soon as possible to your power company or by calling 911.
Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.
Ice build up, limbs, leaves and other objects moved by wind could hide downed wires. Investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris.
General safety tips
Recommendations for customers to plan for the possibility of power outages and cold temperatures include:
Keep electronic devises such as cell phones, laptops and tablets fully charged
Have a car charger on-hand to charge mobile devices if your power is out
Keep a flashlight, portable radio and extra batteries on hand. Tune into a local station for current storm information.
Gather extra blankets or a sleeping bag for each person
Do not use gas stoves, kerosene heaters or other open-flame heat sources to prevent deadly carbon monoxide gas from building up in your home
If you have a water well and pump, keep an emergency supply of bottled water and/or fill your bathtub with fresh water
Stock an emergency supply of convience foods that don't require cooking
Consider having a hard-wired phone available to report an outage or emergency
Assemble or refresh an emergency kit that includes non-perishable food, water, a first aid kit, any necessary mediacations, extra cash and maps of your area
Develop an emergency preparedness plan. Decide now what you will do if there is an extended power outage, factoring in any planned holiday travel. Don't forget to plan for pets.
Check in on family, friends and neighbors who or elderly or have medical conditions
If you lose power, unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.
Never burn charcoal indoors — it releases poisonous carbon monoxide.
For residents operating a generator:
Residents should have generators installed by a qualified electrician.
Disconnect the power coming into the home before operating a generator to avoid sending power back onto utility lines, which could create a hazardous situation for utility workers.
Locate generators outside of your home and far from windows, doors and vents. Never operate a generator inside your home.
Notify your power company if you are using a generator to protect you and mineworkers as they work to restore power.