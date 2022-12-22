Power Lines

Submitted photo from Pixabay.com.

MANSFIELD — Energy companies are asking customers to prepare for outages ahead of Winter Storm Elliot's arrival.

In press releases sent out Thursday, FirstEnergy Corp. and AEP Ohio said they are ready to respond to possible service interruptions from the storm, but weather conditions may slow down the restoration of power.

AEP ohio graphic

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com