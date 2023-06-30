Possum Run Road reopens after bridge replacement project Special to Richland Source Jun 30, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now File Photo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP -- Possum Run Road, between Touby Road and Trease Road in Washington Township, is now open.The road was originally closed on June 6 for a bridge replacement, according to Richland County Engineer Adam Gove.In March, county commissioners awarded a $90,437.55 contract to Adena Corp. of Mansfield to install a box culvert needed as part of the Possum Run Road bridge replacement project.Adena submitted the only bid for the project, which was estimated at $86,375.The project in Washington Township consisted of furnishing and installing an 18-foot by 5-foot precast concrete box culvert and wingwalls.Gove had said county workers would handle the rest of the work. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Politics Trending 2023 Lucas High School graduate dies in single-vehicle accident Mansfield brothers open Uncommon Nostalgia for visitors to ‘relive their childhood’ Open Source: 5 years later, what happened to Planet Oasis/Arcadia in Delaware County? Richland County Land Bank to seek $750,000 in state funds to demolish Park Avenue East site Open Source: Clear Fork class of 1966 celebrates joint 75th birthday Madison product Ajian headed to XFL Mansfield City BOE eliminates campus wear for middle, high school Tornado watch issued until 11 p.m. for Richland, Crawford and Knox counties New Source reporter for Shelby & northern Richland County has deep roots here Prep football: Ashland drops to Division III, joins Mansfield Senior, Madison, Lexington and Ontario in Region 10 Loading…Loading… Obituaries Kenneth Majoy Zachary Fox Betty Jean Ackley Amber Marie Clark Clover Laine Johnson See More