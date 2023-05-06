Plane crash 1

Richard S. Hines, 69, of Port Clinton was piloting a 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee when he experienced engine problems and crashed in a field while attempting to return to the airport.

CLYDE – A Port Clinton man was seriously injured on Saturday afternoon after the single-engine plane he was piloting crashed, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

