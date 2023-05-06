featured Port Clinton man hurt in single-engine plane crash on Saturday From the Ohio State Highway Patrol May 6, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richard S. Hines, 69, of Port Clinton was piloting a 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee when he experienced engine problems and crashed in a field while attempting to return to the airport. From the Ohio State Highway Patrol Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLYDE – A Port Clinton man was seriously injured on Saturday afternoon after the single-engine plane he was piloting crashed, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Richard S. Hines, 69, of Port Clinton was piloting a 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee when he experienced engine problems and crashed in a field while attempting to return to the airport. Close Richard S. Hines, 69, of Port Clinton was piloting a 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee when he experienced engine problems and crashed in a field while attempting to return to the airport. From the Ohio State Highway Patrol Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard S. Hines, 69, of Port Clinton was piloting a 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee when he experienced engine problems and crashed in a field while attempting to return to the airport. From the Ohio State Highway Patrol Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard S. Hines, 69, of Port Clinton was piloting a 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee when he experienced engine problems and crashed in a field while attempting to return to the airport. From the Ohio State Highway Patrol Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Larry Phillips, Managing Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALLERY: Plane crash near Sandusky Richard S. Hines, 69, of Port Clinton was piloting a 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee when he experienced engine problems and crashed in a field while attempting to return to the airport. From the Ohio State Highway Patrol Richard S. Hines, 69, of Port Clinton was piloting a 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee when he experienced engine problems and crashed in a field while attempting to return to the airport. From the Ohio State Highway Patrol Richard S. Hines, 69, of Port Clinton was piloting a 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee when he experienced engine problems and crashed in a field while attempting to return to the airport. From the Ohio State Highway Patrol Larry Phillips, Managing Editor The Patrol reported that Hines sustained serious injuries and was transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center by air ambulance and is in stable condition.The incident occurred in a field approximately one-half mile northeast of the Sandusky County Regional Airport at approximately 12:57 p.m.The Fremont Post was assisted on scene by the Clyde Fire Department, Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Clyde EMS, Sandusky County Life Squad 15 and Mercy Health Life Flight.The FAA has been notified and the crash remains under investigation at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Air Travel Aviation The Economy Police Transportation Medicine Health Care Trending Richland County property transfers: 555 North Trimble Road sold for $1.6 million Mansfield police officer hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg Mansfield Police probe Sunday night murder at Dunbilt Court residence Clear Fork alumna opens Jackie’s Cheesecakes in Lexington Richland County law enforcement to implement Homicide Task Force after 5th incident in Mansfield 170-foot tower that once supplied water to local GM factory will soon be toppled Jodie Perry sweeps to victory in GOP primary for Mansfield mayor Nurse practitioner opens The Wellness Clinic on Cline Avenue Four dead in Ohio: A tragedy that inspired a song Resident complaints spark Mansfield City Council questions about water bills Loading…Loading… Obituaries Thomas W. Hand Lillie Lue Jones David P. Emmens Kenneth "Doug" Mabee John Edwin Gleason See More