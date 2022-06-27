MANSFIELD – Pong Wu has been hired as Transportation Technical Director of the Richland County Regional Planning Commission (RCRPC). Pong WU takes over for Todd Blankenship who will continue at RCRPC as a senior planner as he transitions into retirement.
Pong has more than 20 years of experience in public agencies and private engineering consulting firms in transportation planning, modeling, traffic simulation and GIS analysis.
His areas of specialty are: travel demand forecasting for long-range and short-range plans; traffic impact, corridor congestion simulation modeling and LOS analysis, roadway safety and crash data analysis, traffic data collection and traffic volume forecasting.
As the new Technical Director of the Richland County Regional Planning Commission, Wu will guide and direct the transportation planning program at RCRPC, insuring that it is continuing, comprehensive and cooperative.
He will work closely with local, state, and federal agencies and officials in a cooperative fashion in order to ensure that available transportation planning and improvement resources are used to their maximum value and that the local transportation planning process is effectively identifying and addressing local needs.
Wu’s wife, Lily Cao, works for Indian Tribe as a senior accountant in Oklahoma. His daughter, Jean Wu, graduated from the Oklahoma Medical School and is a Resident Doctor in UAMS. His son, Jason Wu is a college student at Baylor in Waco, TX.
Wu likes travel, music and talking to people for fun and local cultural learning. Wu looks forward to collaborating for community growth and development in a sustainable and equitable manner.
The Commission is made up of government, business and civic leaders from across Richland County.
The organization serves as the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for the Mansfield/Richland County Urbanized Area. RCRPC staff provides transportation and land use planning services for the County.
