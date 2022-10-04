Paving project will close section of Plymouth-Springmill Road on Oct. 6 From Richland County Engineer's Office, Special to Richland Source Oct 4, 2022 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Public Domain Image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLYMOUTH -- The Richland County Engineer's Office has announced a road closing within the county.The public should be aware of this, and either plan an alternate route or be prepared for delays while traversing these roads.Plymouth-Springmill Road, between London West Road and the Plymouth Corporation Line, will be closed to thru traffic on Thursday, Oct. 6, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.Local, school bus, and emergency vehicle traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Delays should be expected in the work zone. The closure will allow for the completion of a pavement maintenance project. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Road Plymouth-springmill Road Highway Building Industry Transports Paving Richland County Project School Bus Alternate Route Trending ‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates Richland County property transfers: Appleseed Shopping Center sells for $2 million Open Source: Lloyd Rebar wins a share of Intel construction project Polk man killed in Ashland County motorcycle crash 2 sex offenders, woman with escape charge among Fugitives of the Week Arena project seeks funds for facility at Richland County Fairgrounds The End of the World in Newville: 1844 Local firefighter dies in motorcycle accident Frank P. Lahm Aviation Museum opens in downtown Mansfield ODOT: Construction update for Shelby streetscape project Obituaries Bruce Carlton Lanker Susan Baker Jacqueline A. Shinabery Grace Ann Stiving Delores Mae (Pritchard) Caris See More