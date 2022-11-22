Ohio State Highway Patrol sign
Larry Phillips, Managing Editor

COLUMBUS -- As Ohioans and our visitors make their way to see family and friends this Thanksgiving, troopers will be making sure motorists are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober, not driving distracted, and wearing their safety belt.

Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on those driving impaired and those failing to wear a safety belt from Wednesday, Nov. 23 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.

