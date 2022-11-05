adorable kitties

Organizations like the Humane Society of Richland County, S.T.O.P. and Forgotten Felines of Richland County are working to address the overpopulation of local strays.

 Forgotten Felines of Richland County

MANSFIELD — Diane Nolen has helped to spay and neuter about 41,000 cats over the last 33 years.

That's an average of 3.4 cats per day, every day, since 1989.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com