RCCS proclamation

Richland County Children Services Executive Director Nikki Harless receives a proclamation from county Commissioner Darrel Banks, marking April as "Child Abuse Prevention Month" in the county.

MANSFIELD -- Parents using illegal drugs in their homes or other locations around children may endanger those youngsters without even being aware of it.

That was a message Thursday from Richland County Children Services Executive Director Nikki Harless, who met with the Board of Commissioners to mark April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

