MANSFIELD -- Parents using illegal drugs in their homes or other locations around children may endanger those youngsters without even being aware of it.
That was a message Thursday from Richland County Children Services Executive Director Nikki Harless, who met with the Board of Commissioners to mark April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
"One concern I do want to bring up that we've been experiencing is young children testing positive for drugs," Harless said. "There is a growing number of those."
She said during 2022 the agency had 11 children between from one week old and 9 1/2 years old test positive for cocaine. Harless said 14 children tested positive for marijuana during the year in the same age range.
"Some of them tested positive for both marijuana and cocaine," Harless said. "And then we had a 3 1/2-year-old (child) test positive for fentanyl.
"Some of the children have overdosed, but there haven't been any fatalities," she said.
"The parents don't know or don't think that using those drugs means their children are gonna test positive. But if you're using drugs around kids and in the same home where they live, they're getting that into their systems," Harless said.
"Parents need to be aware this can happen, because none of these parents thought their kids would test positive and they did," she said.
Harless was joined at the meeting by Assistant Director Nicole Foulks and Brigitte Coles, the agency's community engagement specialist.
Harless provided an update to commissioners about the agency’s work in 2022. Harless said the agency provided services to 1,599 alleged child abuse victims.
She said the agency screened in and investigated 1,055 allegations of neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional maltreatment, dependency and FINS (Family in Need of Assistance).
She said the agency took custody of 70 children during 2022 and there are 133 youth currently in the care of RCCS, living either in foster care or group home settings.
She said there are more than 100 children living with relatives that would be in the agency's custody if not for their assistance.
She said RCCS helped to adopt 40 children into permanent homes last year, about double the amount done in 2021.
Coles highlighted the agency's events planned during April, including a request that individuals, churches, organizations, businesses, and schools tie a blue ribbon on their door, mailbox, or car antenna during the month of April.
"The blue ribbon is the international symbol for child abuse prevention. It serves as a reminder that all of us have a responsibility in helping protect children," Coles said.
RCCS officials pointed out downtown Mansfield is going “blue” in April. The city is tying blue ribbons around lamp posts. The downtown gazebo in Central Park will be lit with blue lights in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Coles said RCCS is collaborating with Mankind Murals and the RCDG: Mansfield Arts & Culture Sector on the “Through the Eyes of a Child: Painting for Prevention and Adoption,” a mural project to raise awareness about child abuse prevention.
"We're going to have an unveiling of a mural that's gonna be taking place on April 26 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. This will be down near the Renaissance Theater and the Buckeye Imagination Museum," Coles said.
"We have 10 panels that are going be painted by artists throughout Richland County. What they're going to do is paint through the eyes of a child, painting for prevention and adoption.
"We're going raise awareness about child abuse, foster care, adoption, and kinship. So we can't wait to see the work that's going to be presented," Coles said.
After the unveiling, she said, there will be a reception at Theater 166.
"The community will get to meet the artists. They'll get to talk how they came up with these amazing designs and we'll close out with have Nikki talking about Richland County Children's Services and all the great work that we're doing," Coles said.
"One unique thing about this is that anyone in the community throughout Richland County, if they would like to host those panels, we could move those panels to their location.
"So everyone around the area will get to see these panels and hopefully help us raise awareness about child abuse prevention," Coles said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"