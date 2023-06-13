West Park sign (copy)

A large portion of the West Park Shopping Center is under demolition orders from the City of Mansfield. 

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — There appears to be no progress on the demolition of the West Park Shopping Center.

The property is owned by New York-based company West Mansfield Realty LLC. Its L-shaped structure, which previously housed a Dollar General, Rent-A-Center and Rose Beauty / J Fashion, was ordered demolished last November. 

