MANSFIELD — There appears to be no progress on the demolition of the West Park Shopping Center.
The property is owned by New York-based company West Mansfield Realty LLC. Its L-shaped structure, which previously housed a Dollar General, Rent-A-Center and Rose Beauty / J Fashion, was ordered demolished last November.
The demolition order noted several problems, including structural issues, a roof that was rotting and collapsing in places, cracked walls, severe mold, a failed HVAC system and a non-functioning sprinkler system.
Following the demolition orders, West Mansfield Realty issued a request for an extension. The city planning commission granted the request, giving the company until July 14 to tear the building down.
But over the last few months, the company's efforts to meet that deadline have appeared to be minimal.
West Mansfield Realty still has not posted a bond for the work and does not have a demolition contractor in place, according to Marc Milliron of the city's codes and permits department.
“The one that they originally had contracted, he actually did get registered to be a demolition contractor to work in Mansfield,” Milliron said. “He has since let me know that he has decided not to do their project for them.”
Milliron told planning commission members he had nothing to report during its Tuesday meeting.
"(West Mansfield's legal representative Craig Bizar) did speak to me today, but it had nothing to do with the demolition appeal notice," Milliron said. "He had a question about a demolition contractor."
Neither Bizar nor any representatives from West Mansfield Realty were present for the meeting.
Public Works Director David Remy recommended the commission vote to grant no further extensions to the company unless they show signs of progress by the July 14 deadline.
Remy said he'd want to see a bond secured and construction equipment on site before offering West Mansfield Realty any more time.
The board voted unanimously to adopt Remy's proposal.
Bizar told local officials in April that West Mansfield Realty was in the process of doing an asbestos survey, a step he said was needed before it could procure a demolition bond in the amount of the planned demolition.
Milliron said the company could appeal the decision in court up to 30 days after July 14. If they don’t, the city will likely tear down the building and assess the cost to West Mansfield Realty.
The commission also unanimously approved a request from Dick Snavely and Golden Goose Holdings to conditionally allow church use within an industrial warehouse building at 441 N. Main Street. The building is currently zoned I-1 low impact industrial district.
Snavely told commissioners the Emanuel Jacob Congregation hopes to renovate part of the building to use as its new worship space. The Mansfield area Jewish congregation sold its former building last year and has been looking for a new, smaller space to worship.
