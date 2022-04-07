UPDATE:This story was updated at 8:49 p.m. to reflect the passenger of the vehicle was later released.
MANSFIELD – Two men from the Cleveland area were arrested early Thursday morning, and one was later released, after a car pursuit that encompassed multiple counties and ended with the use of stop sticks and a helicopter.
According to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Justin Peterson, 32, of Cleveland, was arrested and taken to the Richland County Jail.
Peterson, the driver, was found to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol and has an active felony warrant for his arrest, the Patrol stated. He was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield to be treated for minor injuries and intoxication.
The Patrol stated that the passenger was released with a summons for Drug Possession.
According to a press release, the Mansfield Post initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 71 southbound near mile post 161 in Richland County at 2:36 a.m., triggering a pursuit.
A Mansfield Post Trooper reported an attempt at stopping the suspect vehicle for traffic and equipment violations, southbound on Interstate 71 near mile post 161 in Richland County. The vehicle stopped in the right lane momentarily, then fled southbound. The pursuit continued to State Route 95 in Morrow County at a high rate of speed and swerving across the lanes.
The suspect vehicle exited at State Route 95 then turned northbound back onto Interstate 71, the Patrol reported. Responding units successfully deployed stop sticks to slow the suspect vehicle. The pursuit continued northbound on Interstate 71 to mile post 177 where the passenger jumped from the vehicle and was apprehended.
The driver continued northbound for less than a mile when permission was given to intentionally force the vehicle into the guardrail, the Patrol stated. The intentional contact was successful, disabling the suspect vehicle. The driver fled on foot into a wooded area. An Ohio State Highway Patrol Helicopter was overhead and directed units to the driver's location. He was apprehended without incident.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department, Ashland County Sheriff's Department, Mifflin Township EMS, and Madison Township EMS assisted on scene.
