COLUMBUS – Thirteen people died on Ohio roads during the Christmas holiday period, according to provisional statistics released from the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday.The 13 deaths from seven fatal crashes occurred during a four-day reporting period, from Friday, Dec. 23, at 12 a.m. until Monday, Dec. 26, at 11:59 p.m.,Of the 13 killed this year, impairment was a factor in one crash, according to the patrol.Troopers removed 56 impaired drivers from Ohio's roads during the holiday, while citing 14 for distracted driving and 21 for drugs. The patrol reported 9,631 total "incidents" statewide, led by 418 in Warren County and 322 in Franklin County. Richland County was sixth on the list with 255 total incidents.Crashes statewide jumped 176 percent over last year, likely due to the winter storm that pummeled the state. The OSHP reported 1,222 crashes in 2022 compared to 433 in 2021.The number of assists recorded by the patrol also jumped during the winter storm as compared to last year. The OSHP assisted 4,496 motorists during 2022, compared to 1,146 in 2021.In 2021, there were 10 fatal crashes, which killed 10 people, during the four-day holiday period. Last year's reporting period ran from Thursday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 26.In 2019, there were 12 people killed during a holiday period from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25.The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.