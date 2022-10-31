ontariowater

Four trucks and multiple crew members work to restore water access on South Lexington-Springmill Avenue in Ontario Oct. 31. Water access was restored to most of the city Monday morning except southwest Ontario.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO -- Ontario's city crews are at Park Avenue West, Sunset Road and South Lexington-Springmill Road continued working Monday afternoon to repair breaks in water lines, according to a statement from Mayor Randy Hutchinson.

The whole City of Ontario was without water starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for the city to repair breaks. Water was restored to most of the city around 8 a.m. Monday with a boil water advisory.

