Four trucks and multiple crew members work to restore water access on South Lexington-Springmill Avenue in Ontario Oct. 31. Water access was restored to most of the city Monday morning except southwest Ontario.
ONTARIO -- Ontario's city crews are at Park Avenue West, Sunset Road and South Lexington-Springmill Road continued working Monday afternoon to repair breaks in water lines, according to a statement from Mayor Randy Hutchinson.
The whole City of Ontario was without water starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for the city to repair breaks. Water was restored to most of the city around 8 a.m. Monday with a boil water advisory.
As of 3:45 p.m. on Monday, the Area Agency on Aging, located at 2131 Park Ave West, is still without city water.
CEO Duana Patton said her team has bottled water for themselves and for patrons. She said Hutchinson called her Sunday to alert her of the possibility of water line breaks continuing into the work day.
"We were really able to develop a contingency plan because of that advance notice," she said. "Obviously, we don't have public bathrooms today, but we have clean porta-potties."
Kurtzman Sanitation, based in Crestline, provided porta-potties to the Area Agency on Aging.
OhioHealth Ontario Health and Fitness Center at 1750 W 4th St. announced Sunday it would open later than usual on Monday morning.
Christina Thompson, OhioHealth media relations and communications manager, said the fitness center opened at 10 a.m. Monday with water restored.
"People like to take showers when they're here and we wanted to make sure we could provide that," she said. "We opened earlier than we expected, we had planned for noon and opened at 10 a.m."
Hutchinson said the water breaks were caused by a fire hydrant closing, causing a rise in water pressure and subsequent breaks.
An equipment fire at BlueScope Recycling and Materials in Shelby around 9 p.m. Saturday required the help of multiple area fire departments.
"Due to the gravity of the fire at Milliron on State Route 39 on Saturday, multiple agencies were brought in to extinguish that fire," Hutchinson said. "During the course of extinguishing the fire, a fire hydrant was closed which caused something called a hammer effect in the city’s lines.
"Considering how many agencies were handling the fire, there is no way for the city to determine any fault with any agency, only that the incident occurred."
The City of Ontario is under a boil water advisory until further notice. Residents should boil their water for at least a minute before consumption, or buy bottled water, to avoid contamination.