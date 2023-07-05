lifevacopd

Footage of Officer Rod Roose's response to a choking toddler on June 23. A LifeVac device helped clear an obstruction from the boy's airways before the fire department arrived.

 Ontario Police Department footage

ONTARIO — Ontario police officer Rod Roose has been applauded as a hero after his work to save a young child from choking.

Roose responded to a dispatch call on June 23 around 10:20 a.m. and used a LifeVac device to clear the obstruction from the toddler's throat.

