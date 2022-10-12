ONTARIO -- Plans are underway to add a new hotel, office space and residential development to Ontario’s shopping district off U.S. 30.
Moment Development, a Columbus-based real estate development firm, presented itspreliminary development planfor a four-story hotel and other projects Wednesday night at the Ontario Planning Commission meeting.
Moment Development bought six parcels of land off Walker Lake Road, which Zoning Inspector Michael Morton said will be rezoned according to the projects Moment Development completes.
The City of Ontario and Moment Development have a Planned Unit Development agreement in which both parties determine the standards of the development project before assigning a specific zoning code.
Chris Knapton,director of development administration for Moment Development, said he plans to build the hotel first and later add restaurants, office space and residential townhomes or apartments.
Ontario Planning Commission allows up to 20% of residential development to be used for non-residential projects, and vice versa.
Knapton said Moment Development is planning a summer 2023 groundbreaking for the hotel, with most of the project’s construction planned for fall and winter 2023.
The hotel will be a 120-unitHome2 Suites byHiltonHotel located at2577 Walker Lake Rd. It will include 154 parking spaces shared between the hotel and restaurant space.
Knapton said his team will determine what landscaping is needed to separate townhomes and residential properties from the hotel and commercial spaces. Multifamily residential units will be built south of Walker Lake Road.
Planning commission members said they want to see highlighted areas for loading and unloading zones, as well as crosswalk sketches, in Moment Development’s next presentation.
A public space amenity, such as art, bike racks or decorative lighting, is required for each 5,000 square-feet of floor space.
“What you guys presented was great, it’s just the minor details that make this whole plan come together,” commission member Mark Rufener said.
Moment Development will present edited plans to the Ontario Planning Commission Nov. 9.
After the planning commission approves the development, it will go to Ontario City Council for final approval before construction may start.