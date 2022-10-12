Artist rendering of Walker Lake Road development

This is the artist's rendering of a new hotel coming to Walker Lake Road. The plans for development include Home2 Suites along with residential and office space, as well as restaurants.

 Submitted

ONTARIO -- Plans are underway to add a new hotel, office space and residential development to Ontario’s shopping district off U.S. 30.

Moment Development, a Columbus-based real estate development firm, presented its preliminary development plan for a four-story hotel and other projects Wednesday night at the Ontario Planning Commission meeting.

