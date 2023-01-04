EDITOR'S NOTE: In the original version of this story, it was reported the victim was an 8th grade student. While that is the listing on the General Offense report, Lovett was not an active student.
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said the department is searching for Montels D. Holland, 31, of 1054 Crestfield St., Apt. 18, who allegedly killed Nayshawn Lovett, 16, at the Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road.
Officers responded at 10:45 a.m. after a hotel employee working the front desk said she heard several gunshots, according to police.
Police found Lovett, an East Cook Road resident, dead in a hallway on the ground floor of the hotel at the corner of Trimble Road and McPherson Street. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
During the investigation, police identified Holland as the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued.
At 9:07 p.m., Mansfield detectives, Ontario police and the county's ASORT team executed a search warrant at Holland's residence. The suspect was not located.
"Mr. Holland is encouraged to voluntarily surrender himself to authorities to assure a peaceful ending," Porch said. "He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
"If seen, please call 911 and/or contact local law enforcement," the chief said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"