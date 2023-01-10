Crime scene

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFELD -- An Ontario man charged with the murder of a Mansfield teenager was arrested Tuesday morning, according to police Chief Keith Porch.

Montels D. Holland Jr., 31, was apprehended by the  U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 11:20 a.m. in an apartment at 3725 Kimberly West Drive in Columbus, according to Porch.

