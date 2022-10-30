ONTARIO -- Due to a water main break, Ontario City Council has issued a State of Emergency.
Water supply to the City of Ontario will be shut off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 to make necessary repairs to the water main.
"We are unable to give an estimated time for the water to be back on," the city noted on its Facebook page. "Once the water is back in service, there will be a BOIL ADVISORY until further notice."
A little before noon on Sunday, the city posted this note on its Facebook page:
"We have several water breaks and we are asking for everyone to limit their water usage," the city stated. "Crews are in the process of making necessary repairs.
"Please avoid the area of Lexington Springmill Road and Park Avenue West, due to a large break, Northbound Lexington Springmill at Park Avenue West is closed."
The city posted notes on its Facebook page throughout the process.
"We have several water breaks and we are asking for everyone to limit their water usage. Crews are in the process of making necessary repairs. Please avoid the area of Lexington Springmill Road and Park Avenue West, due to a large break, Northbound Lexington Springmill at Park Avenue West is closed."
At around 10 a.m. this notice was first posted:
"Crews are repairing two water main breaks in the city this morning. Lexington Springmill and Park Avenue, and Home Road between Walker Lake Road and Longview Avenue."