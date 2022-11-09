ONTARIO — Ontario’s Planning Commission heard a presentation from Bohler Engineering Wednesday to build a GetGo gas station and drive-thru on Lexington-Springmill Road.
The gas station, if approved, will be built at the current location of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at 979 N. Lexington-Springmill Road.
Erin Gogolin, Pittsburgh-based product manager for Bohler Engineering, said Bohler will partner with GetGo parent company Giant Eagle to provide fresh food options.
“It’s more than a gas station to them,” she said. “GetGo is excited about the prospect of bringing a fresh food mentality to your market.”
If the planning commission approves the development plans presented at Wednesday’s meeting, Bohler and Giant Eagle will install 12 gas pumps and have electric vehicle charging options.
Gogolin said Giant Eagle wants to start construction on this location by summer 2023. She said the parking lot layout will stay about the same as Cheddar’s, with a drive-thru lane added.
Giant Eagle proposed the drive-thru based on shoppers’ preferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They realized that a lot of people sometimes liked to stay in their car,” Gogolin said. “You can order your food and then proceed to the side of the building to pick up the food.”
Planning Commission Chair Susan Hellinger said the proposed gas station will need to ensure 20 feet of greenery and a fence around the north and west sides of its building. These are required in Ontario’s zoning ordinances for developments bordering residential property lines.
Multiple residents who live close to Ferguson Road told the planning commission they don’t want additional traffic from the proposed gas station making it more difficult to drive in the area.
“I think it’s a safety hazard with cars trying to get out of there and turn left,” resident Linda Stoodt said. “I think it’s going to bring too much traffic into our neighborhood — we have enough traffic.
“By the time Thanksgiving comes until after Christmas, you hate to leave your house because you’re right there in all the traffic.”
Stoodt also said she is concerned about the GetGo gas station being open 24 hours a day. She said the outdoor lights may disturb her and her neighbors.
Judy Reger said she thinks Ontario has enough gas stations already.
“I just don’t see the purpose of this,” she said. “When we’re coming out of the neighborhood onto Ferguson, we’re going to have to wait for these people coming out of the store and have a real chaotic situation.”
Hellinger said it’s difficult to deny a conditional zoning application based on residents’ wishes.
“There is no legal reason to deny them,” she said. “But it’s not a done deal if they can’t meet all of the requirements.”
The planning commission is scheduled to discuss the proposal again Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. at 555 Stumbo Road to determine whether or not to grant the conditional zoning request for the business.