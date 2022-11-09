planning1109

Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson talks with residents who expressed concerns about the proposed GetGo gas station at the planning commission meeting Nov. 9.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Ontario’s Planning Commission heard a presentation from Bohler Engineering Wednesday to build a GetGo gas station and drive-thru on Lexington-Springmill Road.

The gas station, if approved, will be built at the current location of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at 979 N. Lexington-Springmill Road.

