Ontario City Council voted against an ordinance that proposed to prohibit feeding deer on July 12.

 Candace Harrell (Richland Source File Photo)

ONTARIO — Members of Ontario City Council voted against implementing an ordinance that would have prohibited residents from feeding deer on their properties.

At-large councilman Dave Rehfeldt said he has lived on Ridgestone Drive for 20 years and never heard anyone talk about aggressive deer before this ordinance came up.

